Budget 2023: TDS on listed bonds may hit investor returns; here’s what experts say

The returns on the investment in listed bonds are likely to be impacted in the coming days as the government in the Union Budget 2023 has removed the exemption from tax deduction at source (TDS) on these securities, experts said.

In the Finance Bill 2023, the government announced the omission of clause (ix) under section 193 of the Income Tax Act, which provides an exemption from TDS on interest payments on listed bonds.

So accordingly, now all bondholders have to pay TDS on their returns, which will reduce their returns.

“The returns of investors will decrease because of TDS applicable now on all interest on securities be it listed or unlisted,” said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, Managing Director, Sovereign Global.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15