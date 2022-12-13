 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023: Space tech industry seeks more allocation for IN-Space, Defence Space Agency

Aihik Sur
Dec 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

This allocation will help non-governmental entities (private sector players) with common-testing facilities and other infrastructural needs that IN-Space provides.

Image: Twitter/@isro

Space tech start-ups are hoping for a larger allocation in the upcoming Union Budget for the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space), the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players.

This allocation will help non-governmental entities (private sector players) with common-testing facilities and other infrastructural needs that IN-Space provides.

"As a private company our wish is a good sum as budget for IN-Space. This would prove beneficial in preparing the industry in a big way with the help of common testing facilities and other infrastructure needed," Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said.

Similarly, Kranthi Chand, Head - Strategy and Special Projects at Dhruva Space, noted that IN-Space was allocated Rs 33 crore in last year's budget.

"As per our understanding, the Centre has constantly supported both technology and business development across the space sector. In Union Budget 2023-24, we request a further Rs 100 crore issuance as viability gap funding (VGP) to set up new infrastructure," Chand said.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is intended to provide capital support to public-private partnership (PPP) projects that would not be financially viable otherwise.