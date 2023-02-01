Budget 2023: Some premium vehicles to come at a premium as FM jacks up customs levy

Some premium vehicles will get dearer as the finance minister has proposed a host of exemptions and reductions in the customs duty on certain commodities to ease the inflationary pressures on the economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2023, has proposed that the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on vehicles (including electric vehicles) in Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) form be raised from 30 percent to 35 percent.

For the Completely Built Unit (CBU), other than cost, insurance, and freight (CIF), worth more than $40,000 or with engine capacity above 3000 cc for petrol versions and more than 2500 cc for diesel versions, or with both will see a mark-up in duties from 60 percent to 70 percent.

Above all, electrically operated vehicle in Completely Built Unit (CBU) form, other than with CIF value more than USD 40,000 will see an increase in BCD from 60 percent to 70 percent.

Industry observers reckon that an increase in customs duty can lead to a decrease in imports and can give a further fillip in domestic production. While this can result in job creation in the domestic sector, it can also lead to higher prices for consumers. “The increase the duties on completely built units (CBUs) is unlikely to have a material impact as most of the luxury cars are now assembled in India, barring the top-end variants. Nonetheless, an increase in customs duty will further aim to promote domestic manufacturing going ahead,” Shamsher Dewan, Senior Vice-President and Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said. Related stories Budget 2023: FM reinforces need for old vehicle replacement

Moneycontrol News