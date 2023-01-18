 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Salaried professionals expect more options for safe investments, tax reduction

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

With the cost of education rising, HR leaders say childcare expenses should be tax deductible up to a certain limit, and employees who have contributed to provident funds should be considered for healthcare coverage.

Given that India holds the Presidency of the G20 this year, the industry said the government should concentrate on implementing the four labour laws and streamlining and easing the country’s overall labour and compliance requirements.

Industry experts say the best way to ensure the benefits of GDP and economic growth percolate to the masses is to increase formal employment, with social security and upskilling measures. Ultimately this will enable sustainable livelihoods for these individuals in the years to come, they say.

Staffing firms have urged the government to focus on job-oriented support measures with regard to Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act of 1961. This section allows businesses to deduct the cost of hiring additional employees from their taxable income, thereby fostering employment growth.

“Since 2014, the implementation wage has been capped at Rs 25,000 per month, but it is necessary to revise this figure to account for inflation over the past eight years. An increase to Rs 50,000 would be ideal to provide quality jobs and the benefits of economic prosperity to all,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at staffing major Quess Corp.

“Boosting funding through Startup India programmes can help startups tide over the downturn. A suggestion would be to match Angel and VC funding, which will go a long way in elevating the startup economy,” said Sudhakar Raja, Founder and CEO at TRST Score, a tech startup.

Funding for Indian startups dropped by 33 per cent to $24 billion in 2022 as compared to the previous year, though it was nearly double the amount recorded in 2019 or 2020, according to a PwC India report.

Raising the minimum tax bracket