Budget 2023: Rs 19,518 crore allocated to metro projects across India

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

The allocation in 2022-23 was Rs 19,130 crore. However, the revised budget estimates for the same for 2022-23 was 15,628 crore, according to budget documents.

In recent years, the Union Ministry of Finance has been allocating budget for all metro projects in India (Representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

The government has allocated a total of Rs 19,518 crore to all metro projects across India in the Union Budget 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech in Lok Sabha said, "Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. To achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas is essential".

A senior official said the total budgetary outlay for year 2023-24 for all metro projects stands at Rs 19,518 crore.

