Budget 2023: Microfinance lenders pitch for flexibility in inclusion schemes, tax relaxations and lower borrowing costs

Jinit Parmar
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Voices from small lending companies are expecting reforms from the budget pertaining to their core lending business alongside leeway with other financial institutions

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are hopeful that Budget 2023 will offer certain relaxation in tax rules, help the industry lower borrowing costs and ease rules on operations.

MFIs are institutions that source money from banks to lend to smaller clients at a margin. These lenders typically cates to the low-income borrower group including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers.

Rising cost of funds

MFIs have been witnessing an increase in borrowing costs in recent months. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Stability Report for December 2022 showed that alongside stable credit and loan growth, the microfinance sector experienced an increase in the stress level of the loan portfolio.

In February 2022, the borrowing cost for MFIs rose from 200 basis points (bps) to 400 bps. Moneycontrol in May last year reported that the hike from the regulator prompted some MFIs to hike their lending rates due to which borrowers had to pay more. Generally, major MFIs charge interest in the range of 18-22 percent but it changed after the rate hike.

Credit bureau CRIF High Mark in June 2022 showed that about Rs 24,500 crore of loans remained unpaid even after 180 days of the due date. This largely resulted in driving credit costs higher for all microfinance lenders which to some extent impacted their profit numbers.