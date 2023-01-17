 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023| Measures to boost demand important for auto sector: MOSL’s Jinesh Gandhi

Jan 17, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The Motilal Oswal Securities senior vice-president spoke about the challenges and positives for the sector in CY23

The auto sector was one of the best performers in the market in CY22, riding on pent-up demand, waning supply-side troubles and falling commodity prices. However, there are headwinds coming its way. It has to absorb the EV disruption at a time when demand may be weakening in the wake of higher interest rates, inflation and the threat of a global recession. Can the Union Budget provide some support?

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Motilal Oswal Securities’ Senior VP (Equity Research) Jinesh Gandhi spoke about what he saw as key in the upcoming Budget and why the competitive landscape in the EV segment may change dramatically in two years.

Also read: Auto Expo| Tata Motors, Maruti adapting to evolving consumer demand

What are the announcements in the Budget that could affect auto stocks, both positively and negatively?

We don’t expect any major announcements that will directly impact the auto sector. There may be initiatives on the EV side, predominantly incentives (to encourage electrification)… like extension of the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) subsidy or increase in allocation towards electrification of buses under JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) or of last-mile connectivity. These are the only direct implications for the auto sector from the Budget.

There could be indirect initiatives, such as income-tax related changes, which could affect the sector positively or negatively; or any increase in the Budget (allocation) for rural markets, where there has been stress for some time; or an increase in the allocation for infrastructure spending, which could have a positive impact on the commercial-vehicle (CV) category. These indirect measures that can influence demand are important.