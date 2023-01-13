 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 income-tax wish list: Deduction hike, higher 80C exemption and lower rates

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Budget 2023 income tax expectations: With inflation and higher interest rates eating into the household budget, the salaried class is desperately hoping for some relief when the Union Budget is presented on February 1

Budget 2023: Experts suggested that the increase in the standard deduction would help drive retirement savings in the country.

Will the Budget 2023 be kinder? Hit hard by red-hot inflation, an uncertain job scenario and higher EMIs, the last few budgets have left the salaried class disappointed on the income-tax front.

Its now hoping that when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24, there will be some relief.

Experts, too, want the finance minister to announce some tax relief in the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to leave more disposable income in the hands of the taxpayers, which will boost spending that will give the much-needed fillip to the economy.

Budget 2023: Raise standard deduction limit

Under the old tax regime, which is used by the majority of taxpayers, a deduction of Rs 50,000 is provided to all salaried employees. Experts say the deduction limit, which has remained unchanged in the last few years, should be raised to factor in the rising cost of living.

"Given the rising inflation, the taxpayers are certainly expecting some relief there," said Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India.