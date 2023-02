Budget 2023 will focus on rebuilding fiscal space lost during the pandemic to counter new risks from a challenging global environment

Presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the urban infra development fund would be managed by National Housing Bank (NHB) and used by public agencies.

"We expect to make available Rs 10,000 crore per annum for urban infra development fund," she said.

Sitharaman also noted that 50-year interest-free loans would continue for states .

