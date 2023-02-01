 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: ICICI Pru CIO S Naren sees a growth focused budget

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

He said that the government did what was possible and it’s a growth-oriented budget with very limited scope to give tax concessions at this point.

ICICI Prudential CIO Sankaran Naren said that the budget is growth focused but he doesn't see much of a scope for excitement.

"How can you reduce taxes beyond a point or there is no excise duty changes that is gone into GST. So, I think there is nothing much you can do and if you are sitting at 6.4 percent fiscal deficit, how can you increase it from there, there is no scope to give some tax concession and increase it from 6.4 percent to 7 percent,” he argued.

“So, I think there wasn’t any big scope for excitement... The economy has been managed well over the last three years,” Naren told Moneycontrol after the Budget proposals for FY24 were tabled on February 1.

