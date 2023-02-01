Budget 2023: ICICI Pru CIO S Naren sees a growth focused budget

gross borrowing of centre and state combined in FY2024 will be significantly higher than FY2023

ICICI Prudential CIO Sankaran Naren said that the budget is growth focused but he doesn't see much of a scope for excitement.

"How can you reduce taxes beyond a point or there is no excise duty changes that is gone into GST. So, I think there is nothing much you can do and if you are sitting at 6.4 percent fiscal deficit, how can you increase it from there, there is no scope to give some tax concession and increase it from 6.4 percent to 7 percent,” he argued.

“So, I think there wasn’t any big scope for excitement... The economy has been managed well over the last three years,” Naren told Moneycontrol after the Budget proposals for FY24 were tabled on February 1.

He said that the government did what was possible and it’s a growth-oriented budget with very limited scope to give tax concessions at this point.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been conservative in her presentation in terms of growth assumptions whether it was GDP or tax buoyancy. Asked if the risk this year was more towards overshooting or undershooting the numbers she has presented, Naren said the last few years were very different and the next one year would be very different.

"In the next one year, the Nominal GDP growth would be much lower than what you saw in the last two years. In the last two years, you had the benefit of a very high wholesale price Index movement and therefore the Nominal GDP was shooting up like a rocket, whereas if you look at the next one year, you are going to see a situation where the Nominal GDP growth will be much much lower and, I don’t think you are going to see asset price inflation and particularly in the equity market on the scale that we have seen in 2021 and 2022," he said.

The finance veteran it would be a much more difficult environment for revenues to zoom the way they did in the last two years. "I don’t think there is any scope for revenue underestimation on the part of the government at this point of time.”

He believes that the work done by the government over the last two years on computerisation of direct taxes and GST website has been fantastic but a good part of that benefit has already been realised and there isn’t scope for that kind of increase in either direct taxes or GST in the next year, he said.