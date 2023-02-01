Budget 2023: Green bonds unlikely to be issued in first half of FY24

The Centre may not issue any sovereign green bonds until September, a senior government official said on February 1.

“H1 (first half of 2023-24) we are not doing anything,” the source told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

“Green bonds for 2022-23 is being raised now. One tranche has been done and another is to be done. This amount has to be utilised. I cannot go to the market without utilising that amount. I expect that whatever has been raised will be sufficient to take me through H1 (April-September 2023),” the source added.

To finance its fiscal deficit of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for the next financial year, the Budget has announced a gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore. The current year’s borrowing plan included green bond issuances worth Rs 16,000 crore.

The first of these bonds were issued last week, with another Rs 8,000 crore of them to be auctioned this week by the Reserve Bank of India. However, the Budget presented on February 1 made no mention of whether the borrowing programme included green bonds. Addressing the media in the post-Budget press conference, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said there was “no target for Green Bonds for next year”. “It is something that will evolve as the year goes on,” he added. Related stories Budget 2023 shows India's continued commitment to enhancing productivity and creating jobs: USIBC

Budget 2023: How would Budget changes affect those earning Rs 15 lakh?

Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth added that if the green projects identified by the government required more money, the Centre would issue these bonds as part of its overall borrowing. The market expects these bonds to make an appearance in the next financial year. “We still believe that in the coming year also we will be having some portion of borrowing through green bonds,” said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, Managing Director, Sovereign Global. According to Marzban Irani, chief investment officer–debt, LIC Mutual Fund, the government will come out with a detailed breakup of a segment- wise debt borrowing plan “in which the share of green bonds is expected to be substantial”. The Centre will announce its market borrowing calendar for the first half of 2023-24 in the last week of March.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15