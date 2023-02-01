English
    Budget 2023: Green bonds unlikely to be issued in first half of FY24

    The Union Budget did not specify whether the Centre would issue sovereign green bonds in 2023-24

    Siddharth Upasani & Manish M. Suvarna
    February 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

    The Centre may not issue any sovereign green bonds until September, a senior government official said on February 1.

    “H1 (first half of 2023-24) we are not doing anything,” the source told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

    “Green bonds for 2022-23 is being raised now. One tranche has been done and another is to be done. This amount has to be utilised. I cannot go to the market without utilising that amount. I expect that whatever has been raised will be sufficient to take me through H1 (April-September 2023),” the source added.

    To finance its fiscal deficit of Rs 17.87 lakh crore for the next financial year, the Budget has announced a gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore. The current year’s borrowing plan included green bond issuances worth Rs 16,000 crore.