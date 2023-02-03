 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023: Government bond yield set to trend towards 7%, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Easing of inflation and lower-than-expected government borrowings in the next financial year could take the benchmark bond yield to 7.10-7.20 percent, experts said.

The yield on the benchmark government bond is likely to ease in the coming months with uncertainty over domestic conditions lifting and lower-than-expected borrowing numbers announced in the Union Budget, experts said.

The yield on the 7.26 percent 2032 paper may range from 7.10 percent to 7.30 percent in the months ahead, they said.

“I expect the 10-year benchmark yield range to drift lower to 7.10-7.20 percent. The yield will slowly trend towards 7 percent in the coming two-three months,” said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer of Trust Mutual Fund.

“Budget is behind us, giving us clarity on the borrowing. Headline inflation is declining and the rate hike cycle has come to an end. Hence, we feel that over a period of six months to one year, yields will decline,” said Marzban Irani, chief investment officer – of debt, LIC Mutual Fund.