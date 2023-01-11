 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Gold, affordable housing lending may find focus, says Shriram Finance MD & CEO

Jinit Parmar
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

YS Chakravarti is of the view that there is a need to lower the limit for invoking the SARFAESI Act for NBFCs to enable faster resolution of stressed assets

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are hopeful that Union Budget 2023 could offer some relief to the sector in terms of gold loans and lending to the affordable housing segment, said YS Chakravarti, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Shriram Finance.

To bring NBFCs on par with banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), Chakravarti said that there is a need to lower the limit for invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Chakravorti also spoke about the company's expansion plans in terms of physical presence and loan book growth. Edited excerpts of the interaction:

Could you outline the focus of the company's business strategy at this point?

The business strategy would be to work around our financial services and deliver one-stop financial solutions to our customers through our network of 3,600+ outlets. The year ahead will bring new business scope and opportunities as the merger will open up a new customer base through a wider geographic network.

The company's major focus will be on the medium, small and micro enterprise (MSME) sector.