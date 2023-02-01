 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: FM hikes agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Budget 2023-24: The focus will be on areas like animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Nirmala Sitharaman has said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced an increase in agriculture credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore in the Budget 2023, with a greater focus on areas like animal husbandry, dairy and fishery.

The hike in agri-credit target is along expected lines. The government typically increases the farm credit targets every year to support the agriculture sector which remains one of the biggest employers in the economy.

However, banks have been facing challenges on agriculture loans on account of relatively high stress in the segment. Follow our live blog for the latest Budget 2023 updates 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)

