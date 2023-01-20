 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Fintechs demand more allocations, tax reforms and bank partnerships

Jinit Parmar
Jan 20, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Budget 2023 expectations: Lenders operating in the fintech space pitch for easing of taxes alongside special budgetary allocations for the sector to grow.

Fintechs are expecting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to offer them some measures to strengthen partnerships with banks alongside easier tax rules in the budget she will unveil on February 1.

Industry experts who spoke to Moneycontrol also emphasized the need for more capital infusion by the government for fintech entities to build a level playing field with competitors.

Additional allocation

Research by global financial company EY has predicted that fintech in India is set to achieve $1 trillion in asset under management (AUM) and $200 billion in revenue by 2030.

The report mentioned noted that funding for fintechs, which peaked in 2021 to Rs 780 crores, fell in the first few months of 2022.

"Several factors could have played a role in this decline, including macroeconomic and geopolitical factors such as the Ukraine war, increase in inflation, and uninspiring financial and public market performance of major FinTech companies, creating a dent in investors’ confidence in future exit prospects," the report said.