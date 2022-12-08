 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Drone industry wants tax relief, service-linked incentives, increase in PLI outlay 

Aihik Sur
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

The industry says the offer of incentives it is seeking from the budget will position it for the next level of growth.

The 2022 budget was a reason to rejoice for the drone industry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Drone Shakti, a mission to make India a drone hub by 2030, in her budget speech.

She also said Kisan (farmer) drones will be used to drive a technology wave in agriculture.

A month after that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inuaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav (India drone festival), where he said the unmanned aerial vehicles will enable technology-driven government and last-mile delivery of services to Indians.

Since then, nearly a year has passed and the drone industry has been riding high, facilitated by open policies, and interest from market participants in the form of investments and so on.

Now, the industry is seeking another push from the government in the budget for FY 24 in the form of measures it claims will take it to the next level of growth.

Tax relief 