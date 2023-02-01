 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: BSNL to use Rs 53,000 crore for 4G, 5G roll out, revamping landlines: IT min

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

The Government has announced a capital infusion of Rs 52,937 crore in BSNL during the next fiscal year starting April 1, 2023.

State-run BSNL will use about Rs 53,000 crore in upgrading its network to 4G and 5G this year as well as revamping landline network across the country, Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

While speaking on Budget 2023-24, the minister said BSNL's capital infusion is part of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package announced last year and most of the balance sheet items of BSNL have already been addressed.

"BSNL has raised new debt using the sovereign guarantees which were announced in the package. Now, the physical installation of new towers, upgradation from 2G, 3G to 4G and 5G and a major revamp in the landline systems of the MTNL and BSNL network will be taken up in this year using the capital allocation of Rs 53,000 crore which has been made for BSNL," Vaishnaw said.