Budget 2023-24 will give boost to fund-starved sectors: MSME secretary

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

(Representative Image)

The Centre has acknowledged MSMEs' contribution to the country's economic growth, and the Budget 2023-24 has given a boost to the fund-starved sector with higher credit flow and by simplifying compliances, an official said on Wednesday.

Availability, accessibility and affordability of credit/funds are the main challenges of the sector, said B B Swain, Secretary to the Union Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He was addressing a session at the launch of the three-day Indian Foundry Congress (IFC) and India Foundry Equipment Exhibition (IFEX), being organised by the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

"The government has acknowledged the contribution of MSMEs to the economic growth of the country. Union Budget 2023-24 has given a boost to the fund-starved sector with higher credit flow and by simplifying compliances," Swain said.