MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 02, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

    Budget 2022 Special | Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      FM Niramala Sitharaman blends welfare needs with reformist intent

      FM Niramala Sitharaman blends welfare needs with reformist intent

      India’s official digital currency coming soon; gains from crypto assets to be taxed at 30 pc from April 1, 2021; capped the surcharge on long-term capital gains on any type of assets at 15 per cent; measures for use of big-data and drones in the farming sectors and incentives for agri-tech startups announced. Here's a wrap of everything you need to know on the Union Budget 2022-2023.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa for election campaign
      Union Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha to commence debates
      Tomorrow:

      West Bengal Schools to reopen

      Close

    • Market Buzz

      Equities have their day in the sun as dark clouds circle

      Indian equities have seen some compression in their valuations in the past three months thanks to a global shift towards higher interest rates given the faster-than-expected recovery in the global economy from the dark days of 2020. Read more here.

    • Real Estate

      Real estate sector welcomes Rs 48,000 crore allocation for affordable housing; homebuyers disappointed

      Homebuyers expressed unhappiness over the absence of any additional tax deduction on interest paid on home loans or relief for buyers stuck with incomplete projects. Read the full story here.

    • Crypto Buzz

      Crypto gets a backdoor entry in India

      By recognising crypto as a taxable asset, the government has acknowledged its existence along with other virtual assets. A government cannot tax something that is illegal. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      A mixed bag for startups

      People in the startup ecosystem felt the budget was a mixed bag as it fell short of delivering on crucial reforms around foreign direct listing, taxation, and ESOPs. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      No relief for the salaried, FM keeps tax slabs and rates unchanged

      Budget 2022 disappoints individual tax-payers, as expectations around increase in basic exemption limit or standard deductions not met. Read more here.

    tags #Budget 2022 #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.