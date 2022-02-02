Budget 2022 Special | Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

Big Story

FM Niramala Sitharaman blends welfare needs with reformist intent

India’s official digital currency coming soon; gains from crypto assets to be taxed at 30 pc from April 1, 2021; capped the surcharge on long-term capital gains on any type of assets at 15 per cent; measures for use of big-data and drones in the farming sectors and incentives for agri-tech startups announced. Here's a wrap of everything you need to know on the Union Budget 2022-2023.