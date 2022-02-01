Budget 2022: Rs 5,000 crore allocated to states for COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre has proposed a support of Rs 5,000 crore to states for COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Union budget for the year 2022-23, indicating its continued focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic by inoculating people. For 2021-22 the original budget for COVID-19 vaccination was pegged at Rs 35,000 crore which was later revised to Rs 39,000 crore.

So far, a total of nearly 167 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India, covering nearly 95 per cent of the total adult population with at least one dose and 75 percent of the adults with both shots of the vaccine.

Since June 21 last year when a revised COVID-19 vaccination policy was enforced in the country, the Centre has been procuring most of the vaccines available in the country and supplying the states for free vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the government hospitals.

Private hospitals, as part of the vaccination strategy, were entitled to procure 25 per cent of the total available vaccine. However, owing to low demand, due to high cost of vaccines at private vaccination centres, only about 4 percent of the total doses have been administered at non-government facilities.

Sources in the Union health ministry told Moneycontrol on February 1 that Rs 5,000 crore now pledged for the vaccination campaign will mainly focus on booster doses, being called precaution doses, for the most vulnerable population groups and other age groups.

In January this year, the COVID-19 vaccination programme was expanded to provide inoculation to 15–17-year-olds, apart from precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 with underlying illnesses.

Officials said that depending on the pandemic situation and available scientific evidence, the age group eligible for vaccine shots may be further lowered as Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, has already been approved for the 12–17-year age group in the country.