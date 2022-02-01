MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2022: PSU banks fall as no proposal for fresh capital infusion

    Budget 2022 | Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank shed 1.5-5.5 percent each

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022

    The PSU Bank index underperformed the market, down over a percent as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 Budget 2022 | No proposal for fresh capital infusion into PSU banks this year">didn’t set aside money for public sector banks (PSBs) nor did she offer clarity on the roadmap for privatisation.

    Click here for Budget 2022 and detailed analysis

    In Budget 2021, she had announced a Rs 20,000-crore capital infusion for PSBs. The state-run banks account for 60 percent of assets in the Indian banking system 90 percent of the stressed assets.

    The Nifty PSU Bank was down over a percent, dragged by Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Overseas Bank, which shed 1.5-5.5 percent each. The share price of State Bank of India along with Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank was down over a percent each.

    Read all live market updates here

    Close

    Related stories

    Scheduled commercial banks' (SCB) gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined from 8.2 percent at end-March 2020 to 7.3 percent at end-March 2021 and further to 6.9 percent at end-September 2021, the RBI has said in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21 released on December 28.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.