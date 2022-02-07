Budget 2022| It signals GST cuts, and no anti-rich, anti-foreign investor taxes: Marcellus’ Saurabh Mukherjea

Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea said that is is unreasonable to expect government to resuscitate low-income consumption. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

The Union Budget may have prepared the ground for cuts in Goods and Services Taxes (GST) and seemed to signal that “anti-rich, anti-foreign investor taxes” won’t be passed in the run of this government, said Saurabh Mukherjea.

The founder of Marcellus Investment Managers was speaking at a post-Budget panel discussion hosted by Moneycontrol.

According to him, three clear investing themes emerged from the Budget. One, the financing of the recovery will be done by the private-sector banks and the public-sector banks will not get any dole outs from the government. So, to participate in the recovery, invest in well-run private-sector banks. Two, the capex announcements along with the buoyancy in the real-estate sector should give building-materials as a sector a leg up. Three, “the government was at pains to stress that they want to make India a technology-oriented economy”, whether it is from the IT-services perspective or tech start-up system perspective.

Mukherjea said that there were enough signals in the Budget to suggest a friendlier tax regime.

“I reckon the government is setting it’s stall up for GST pullbacks… I thought it was quite a pointed reference, the FM (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) made, on the record collections for GST for the latest month. I think one of the reasons they are doing the maths conservatively on the fiscal side (with nominal GDP growth and gross-tax-collections growth numbers for FY23 at 11% and 9.97% respectively) is they’re leaving themselves ample room for significant GST pullbacks as the year plays on,” he said.

“They're also giving a fairly explicit signal... there were a lot of signals in the Budget that anti-rich, anti-foreign investor taxes are not really going to happen in the life of this government,” he said.

“The government is saying, we are not fiscally profligate, we are actually fiscally conservative, we are focused on capex, we’re pulling back rev-ex (revenue expenditure), we're pulling back subsidies,” he added.

Private consumption

On whether the government dropped the ball in spurring private consumption, Mukherjea suggested that that was an unreasonable expectation.

“I don't think the government can be expected to suddenly go in and resuscitate low-income consumption. The Indian state doesn't have that sort of last-mile delivery system, and neither is there a reason to do that. In fact, if the government did that, that’ll stoke inflation further,” he said.

“Yes, consumption has been hit and especially in the lower-income segments, especially in the SME community. But I don't think the government has some panacea, such as throwing money at MNREGA or giving food subsidies, which will suddenly revive consumption, because of this scale of the hit people earning lower income have taken,” he said.

“What we need to see is whether there is an abatement of the COVID waves, whether the increasing vaccination results in bringing labour back to the cities. If these happen, consumption will gradually recover. The FMCG and two-wheeler segments are good indicators of that,” he added.