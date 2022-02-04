Budget 2022| It is too focussed on value-additive and high-skilled jobs, needs a wider perspective: Lemontree’s Patu Keswani

Lemontree Hotels' Patu Keswani said that ECLGS is great but the banks hesitate to lend to smaller establishments. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Budget 2022 should have taken a “twin approach” to employment generation, instead of keeping its focus largely on “value-additive and high-skilled jobs”, said Patu Keswani.

The CMD of Lemontree Hotels was talking to Moneycontrol in a post Budget panel discussion on jobs.

“The government is focusing on creating value additive jobs, high skilled jobs, which is a great thing. But there has to be a parallel, an immediate approach towards loss of jobs in the informal sector,” he said.

Formal sector may employ about one-eighth or one-ninth of the employable in India, he said. “What is the point of getting a 10% growth in 10%? I would be more bothered about the 90%, of which a lot of people have lost their jobs,” he said.

“In my sector, there were millions of job losses.So many restaurants are shut down. Look at hotels. I used to have 9,000 employees, today I have 6,000. Even at other large hotel chains there has been a significant reduction in their staff. And this is in the formal sector. As far as the smaller hotels go, and the smaller standalone restaurants, I don't even want to guess the extent of the carnage,” he said.

“So, I would have personally preferred a twin approach. One is to keep alive those who have been decimated over the last two years. And then, of course, have a forward view on creating more jobs in sectors which are going to be fast-growing and ultimately large employers,” he added.

Support does not trickle down

The pandemic has hit the services sector, the informal sector and the MSMEs the most, Keswani said. He would have preferred seeing a larger allocation going into supporting them.

“The ECLGS (Extended Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) isn’t bad. It’s great. But it does not trickle down unfortunately because many banks do not want to transmit those benefits to the smaller guys,” he said.

With Lemontree present in 54 cities, Keswani believes that it can reflect the health of the economy fairly well. From that standpoint, he said, “MSME sector had picked up sometime last October and then shut down in January. Retail sector has picked up but the large corporations have not been travelling, of course, for safety reasons. If Omicron recedes sharply and there is no other variant of concern, the MSME sector will start limping back next year. So, the catch up in employment might take a year.”

The housing scheme may leave more money in the hands of people and drive consumption, he said.