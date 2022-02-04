MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Budget 2022| It is too focussed on value-additive and high-skilled jobs, needs a wider perspective: Lemontree’s Patu Keswani

    CMD of the leading hotel chain would have liked a support line for the decimated smaller businesses along with the push for the new economy   

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    Lemontree Hotels' Patu Keswani said that ECLGS is great but the banks hesitate to lend to smaller establishments. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Lemontree Hotels' Patu Keswani said that ECLGS is great but the banks hesitate to lend to smaller establishments. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

    Budget 2022 should have taken a “twin approach” to employment generation, instead of keeping its focus largely on “value-additive and high-skilled jobs”, said Patu Keswani.

    The CMD of Lemontree Hotels was talking to Moneycontrol in a post Budget panel discussion on jobs.

    “The government is focusing on creating value additive jobs, high skilled jobs, which is a great thing. But there has to be a parallel, an immediate approach towards loss of jobs in the informal sector,” he said.

    Formal sector may employ about one-eighth or one-ninth of the employable in India, he said. “What is the point of getting a 10% growth in 10%? I would be more bothered about the 90%, of which a lot of people have lost their jobs,” he said.

    Read also: No respite for restaurants, left to fend for themeselves: NRAI

    Close

    Related stories

    “In my sector, there were millions of job losses.So many restaurants are shut down. Look at hotels. I used to have 9,000 employees, today I have 6,000. Even at other large hotel chains there has been a significant reduction in their staff. And this is in the formal sector. As far as the smaller hotels go, and the smaller standalone restaurants, I don't even want to guess the extent of the carnage,” he said.

    “So, I would have personally preferred a twin approach. One is to keep alive those who have been decimated over the last two years. And then, of course, have a forward view on creating more jobs in sectors which are going to be fast-growing and ultimately large employers,” he added.

    Support does not trickle down

    The pandemic has hit the services sector, the informal sector and the MSMEs the most, Keswani said. He would have preferred seeing a larger allocation going into supporting them.

    “The ECLGS (Extended Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) isn’t bad. It’s great. But it does not trickle down unfortunately because many banks do not want to transmit those benefits to the smaller guys,” he said. 

    Read also: Budget 2022: Here are the key takeaways

    With Lemontree present in 54 cities, Keswani believes that it can reflect the health of the economy fairly well. From that standpoint, he said, “MSME sector had picked up sometime last October and then shut down in January. Retail sector has picked up but the large corporations have not been travelling, of course, for safety reasons. If Omicron recedes sharply and there is no other variant of concern, the MSME sector will start limping back next year. So, the catch up in employment might take a year.”

    The housing scheme may leave more money in the hands of people and drive consumption, he said.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #hospitality industry #Lemontree Hotels #Pandemic affected #Patu Keswani
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.