Budget 2022| It has presented so many opportunities, it’s like entering a candy shop: Ask Financials’ Bharat Shah

Ask Financials' Bharat Shah thinks the consumption-driven story still has a “long, long runway for growth”.

The Union Budget has delivered so many opportunities that Bharat Shah sees himself as a “kid in a candy shop”, borrowing a quote from Warren Buffett.

“That is the kind of opportunity and that is the kind of belief I see ahead,” said the executive director of Ask Financials, speaking at a post-Budget panel discussion hosted by Moneycontrol.

“What we are headed towards is a structural positive change, not technical hit-and-run kind of changes that have been the typical feature of our economy for decades. So, I think finally we are at a stage where we are in a structural transformation,” he said.

“Not just the quality of the change but the duration of the change is also going to be very large,” he said. Shah believes that a foundation and seeds are being laid for a golden run that lasts, not just for five or ten years, but for decades.

On the investing themes he takes away from the Budget, he said that he will continue to favour healthy income streams over asset-heavy businesses.

“If the return on capital employed and the character of the business is not superior enough, you may have a transaction (a sale) but you can't take compounding investment. And I'm not in favour of transactions,” he said.

Despite the markets’ drift towards value buy, Shah said that he was not keen on “mathematical cheapness”.

Valuation is “very, very important”, he said, but what is also important is how value is defined and computed. Mathematical cheapness (captured in P/E value and such) barely measures the real value of the business, he explained.

He thinks the consumption-driven story still has a “long, long runway for growth”.

“Lenders have finally fixed their balance sheets and the conditions are ripe for lending volumes to rise. The cost of capital is in sensible territory,” he said.

He also cited specialty chemical and pharmaceuticals as great areas of opportunity, adding that “India has wonderful strength there”. Then, if the infrastructure plans are to take off, it cannot happen without the basic, constituent industries such as the cement industry. “I particularly like cement because, unlike other commodities, it is a domestic commodity. It is not influenced by unpredictable global factors,” said Shah.

The one play he isn’t keen on is the PSU play.

“Businesses in general have become complex and the business environment has become dynamic. There are too many risks that businesses need to manage. It is not the question of capability,” he said, explaining his lack of enthusiasm for PSUs.

With bureaucracy and government-run businesses, the very way in which they are structured and the mechanisms through which they have to function can stand in their way, he elaborated. “Therefore, even when all other things are in place, in the long run, these businesses result in suboptimal outcomes,” he said.