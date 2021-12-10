Budget 2022: Industry hopes Railways will serenade it with sops, for a bigger share of domestic cargo

For the last few years, Railways has been taking pricing decisions through-out the year, instead of waiting for the Budget.

Indian Railways has set a target to increase the share of rail in carrying domestic cargo to over 40 per cent by 2030, from the present level of 28 per cent. Towards this, will the national transporter in the upcoming Budget go all out—giving more discounts to private players on low-demand routes, running more goods trains between more locations, assuring time-guaranteed train services among other demands that the industry has put forth?

The private sector players, many of whom have been meeting the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and top officials in the last few weeks, surely hope so. After all, the share of freight in railways’ revenue is high. It brought in two-third of the public carrier’s revenues, in the pre-COVID times. Its share has only gone up post-COVID, with passenger trains being cancelled.

While customers including commodity players are hoping for lower freight charges, Railways’ equipment vendors including the US-headquartered Wabtec Corporation want the transporter to factor in soaring prices of raw material in policies. All will do well to remember that, for the last few years, Railways has been taking pricing decisions through-out the year, instead of waiting for the Budget.

Simplify price regime

The transport team of industry grouping, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), feels that Railways should bring in targeted policies to grab a bigger pie of the domestic container-transport movement, or the multi-modal transport. Currently, roads command the lion’s share of the domestic-cargo movement, and have been the biggest beneficiary of the meteoric growth in the e-commerce segment.

“Railways need to bring in pricing based on direction, instead of linking the freight rates to weight and distance. There is a huge cargo demand in certain directions, and less demand in others. Railways should consider lowering prices in directions where there is less demand,” Sachin Bhanushali, who heads the CII National Railway (Transport) Committee, told Moneycontrol. Bhanushali is also the CEO of Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GRFL), a container train operator. Railways already offers 40 per cent discounts in many directions (termed empty flow in railway parlance) for several of its bulk-commodities.

Manish Puri, president, Association of Container Train Operators (ACTO), also batted for a simplified pricing-regime. The present haulage-rate formula is based on various weights, distances, commodities and so on, and is therefore pretty cumbersome. For service providers, this means spending a lot of time to develop a business model that can capture newer cargo in railways. “We have requested railways to provide a simpler rate formula, where they charge us per train. Then, it is up to us to decide how much rice or how much cement we carry in each train,” Puri said.

Connect more locations

Railways will need to offer more and varied routes, to win over private players. (Representational image)

Railways may have been happy chugging along traditional freight routes, but that has to end now. Private container players want more origin and destination points, if they are to trust the transporter with more and varied goods.

At present, coal and iron ore account for over 50 per cent load of commodities moved by Railways. In fact, containers—which carry various types of cargo – currently account for just five per cent of total railway load and seven per cent of the total railway revenue, according to eight months data of the present fiscal. The remaining load consists mainly of bulk cargo such as coal, iron, steel, cement, fertilizer and petroleum products, which is mainly carried in wagons, not containers.

“If Railways is seriously eyeing domestic container cargo that will essentially ferry smaller chunks of industrial finished goods or consumer goods, offering more location choices to load and unload cargo becomes extremely important. That’s because these goods move from multiple origin points to multiple destinations. It is fundamentally different from handling bulk commodities, which are railways’ forte and that usually run on set traditional routes,” according to Bhanushali.

So, Railways has to bring in policies that make it easier for private players to access existing goods sheds of the national transporter and set up newer terminals on existing railway land, stressed Bhanushali and Puri. Good sheds or terminals are the origin or destination points for cargo, a bit like stations are for passengers.

ACTO’s Puri also called for policy relaxations in the private investments permitted in Railway’s good sheds, on both greenfield and brownfield. There is a need to increase the tenure of concessions (time-period for which a private company can bag the rights to operate the goods shed) from the present limit of ten years, said Puri. Allowing greater investor control in terms of facility development will attract more service providers and cargo owners into the space, Puri added.

Demand for assured time trains

It will not do for trains to arrive as and when they please. Container train operators would like the Railways to guarantee an assured time within which a goods train covers a route. Indeed, for limited routes, the national transporter has started doing this.

A case in point is the Freight Express that the Railways runs on several routes between National Capital Region and the Ports in West—which assures arrival of the train carrying export cargo at a destination within a certain number of hours. If such guarantees are in place for import cargo and domestic routes, container-train operators can plan utilisation of their assets better, according to Puri.

Trial run of a military train was done, from New Rewari in Haryana to New Phulera in Rajasthan on the Dedicated Freight Corridor in June 2021 (Source: Twitter/@adgpi)

The Western freight corridor made such a transit guarantee possible, said Bhanushali. Therefore, clarity on funding of the other freight corridors—connecting country’s East to South; East to West; and North to South would help. To be sure, Indian Railways has been in talks with multilateral agencies such as the World Bank for such long-gestation projects, while also considering ways to attract private investment for these.

Help with inflationary pressures

Rail-equipment suppliers are hoping the Railways will help counter inflationary-pressures.

The government needs to acknowledge the hyperinflation and supply-chain logistics phenomenon that is being faced by the industry currently and support suitably, said Sujatha Narayan, senior vice president and country leader, India Region, Wabtec.

In such a difficult situation, the Railways needs to support suppliers by renegotiating longer-term contracts and price-escalation formulas on existing and new contracts; not applying late-delivery penalties; and possibly refunding bank guarantees and security deposits, explained Narayan. This issue has also been flagged by project-implementing arms of Indian Railways such as the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited and infrastructure players such as Larsen & Toubro in March this year, when they had to absorb high copper and steel prices.

Rail equipment, engine and coach makers including Wabtec also expect the government to adequately fund the projects it has already announced. “If the investments follow the National Rail Plan (NRP) 2030, then we believe that the rail eco-system will thrive. It will be critical to continue with the announced strategies… and avoid re-visiting strategies often,” said Narayan.

An enhanced capital outlay to encourage railway-modernisation plans, to create infrastructure and to replace Railways’ passenger and freight fleets, would be ideal, said Alain Spohr, managing director, Alstom India and South Asia.

Commodity players seek lower rates

Even as commodity-prices are soaring, commodity makers are seeking lower freight charges from Railways. Why?

Steel makers’ Indian Steel Association (ISA) has asked for lower freight charges to transport iron ore, pointing out that charges to transport other raw materials such as limestone and dolomite are lower.

Alok Sahay, secretary-general, ISA, said that iron ore is effectively identical to other ores and minerals in terms of “handling, loading, and physical characteristics”. Then why charge more?