Budget 2022 | Govt extends 15% corporate tax on IT-BPM firms in SEZ units

Technology_Budget 2022

The government has extended the corporate tax rate of 15 percent, earlier announced for manufacturing companies in special economic zones (SEZs), to the IT services sector in Budget 2022.

Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government also extended the tax holiday for SEZs as work from home continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A tax holiday was one of the key demands of the sector. In its pre-budget recommendation, industry body NASSCOM said India was competing with other countries and a competitive tax regime was important to attract investment in the information technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector.

China provides 15 percent corporate tax rate for advanced technology enterprises, including companies in IT- BPM, Sri Lanka provides reduced tax rate of 14 percent for IT services. Vietnam has a concessional tax rate of 10 percent for high technology/software products manufacturing for 15 years and the Philippines provides tax holiday of six years from the start of operation.

NASSCOM said additional measures could be put in place to ensure that these provisions were not misused.

Clarity around tax holidays for SEZ was welcomed by the sector.

Special Economic Zones and tax benefits

IT/ITeS companies account for about 60 percent of the operational SEZs in India and hence these are important growth drivers for IT firms. Even after 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the 4.5 million workforce continue to work from home.

Most IT firms are now looking at the hybrid working model, with some tech workers working from home permanently.

For instance, TCS has said by 2025, 75 percent of its more than 4.5 lakh workforce will work from home permanently.

In such instances, there is uncertainty on what these companies gained from the tax holiday for SEZ units.

The Department of Telecom in November 2020 relaxed other service providers (OSP) licence norms so that IT-BPM companies can enable WFH or work from anywhere for the workforce.

The industry also recommended that employees not taxed for the work from home allowances for chair and tables that was made available to them by the companies over the period.

“WFH is expected to be the new normal going forward, given its long-term efficiencies (both from a business as well as employee well-being perspective) and hence, it is important to clarify this aspect upfront to avoid any undue hassles,” NASSCOM said in its recommendation.