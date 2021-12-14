MARKET NEWS

Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to begin pre-budget consultations from December 15

The consultations are an usual exercise before the Union Budget is presented. Sitharaman will kickstart this year's process by virtually meeting experts in agriculture and agro-processing industry.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations for Budget 2022-23 on December 15, said the Ministry of Finance.

This is an usual exercise that precedes before the Union Budget is presented. Sitharaman will kickstart this year's process by virtually meeting experts in agriculture and agro-processing industry, according to the ministry's tweet.

Also Read: Budget 2022 expectations: MF trade body seeks parity with ULIPs, permission for pension schemes and debt tax-saving funds

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 at the beginning of February next year, as has been the tradition since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power. Prior to that, government's used to present the budget at the end of February.

Also Read: Budget 2022: Can FM Sitharaman manage to push PSB privatisation agenda?

With the preponement of the Budget, ministries are now allocating their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning April. This gives government departments more leeway to spend as well as allow companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Budget 2022 #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Union Budget 2022
first published: Dec 14, 2021 04:46 pm

