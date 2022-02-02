Budget 2022 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget for 2022-23 not 'conservative' rather 'responsible'

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2 said that the Budget for 2022-23 is not conservative in nature, rather it is responsible.

"Being conservative is not wrong. Being conservative is also being responsible," Sitharaman said in an interview with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

Sitharaman said there were various elements of surprise when dealing with a country's finances and in 2021-22 the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 and other factors such as high crude prices continued to push back recovery in the Indian economy.

She further said that the government had no doubt that public investment in infrastructure should be kept high.

"We wanted to continue the momentum from last year and help the states to move on with their infra spending," Sitharaman said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Only by increasing public expenditure in infrastructure will the economy see a sustainable revival after the aftermath of COVID-19, the finance minister added.

"Only by public investment in infra will there be a virtuous cycle and crowding in. We thought if the economy does well, the multiplier effect of spending on infra is higher as opposed to giving money. We wanted to have a maximum multiplier effect that would have an impact on the economy. The economy at this juncture requires strong support," Sitharaman said.

Furthermore, Sitharaman reiterated that all commitments made by the government in previous years remain and will be executed in due time.

The minister said that the Budget for 2022-23 was a continuation of the Budget for the current financial year and that the consideration of upcoming elections in five states was not on her mind while framing the Budget.

The finance minister said while elections come and go, the economy required a strong support at this juncture when it was coming out of pandemic and showing very good positive revival signs.

She added that the government is still committed to the divestment of all public sector utilities and even the LIC initial public offering.

"Not necessary for me to list out but my commitment (towards disinvestment) remains. Air India was complex subject. To be compliant with all diligence required took a lot of work. My commitment remains and continues. LIC IPO plans are going fine . It should happen this year itself. Money from LIC IPO will come this year itself," the Finance Minister said.

On February 1, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta had stated that the life insurer was likely to file draft IPO papers within two weeks.

The government has revised the disinvestment target for the current fiscal year to Rs 78,000 crore from the Budget estimate of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. With the government already pocketing more than Rs 24,000 crore so far from disinvestment, the proceeds from LIC's IPO are likely to be little more than Rs 50,000 crore.

Backing on capital expenditure to revive the economy

The government in the Budget for 2022-23 has announced a 35.4 per cent increase in capital expenditure to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for FY23 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY22, after being able to spend only 65-68 percent of capex utilised in the Buget for FY22 till December.

Sitharaman said that the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021, pushed back the government's capital expenditure spending by a few months and hence only 65-68 percent of the Budgeted amount has been spent till December in 2021-22.

However, she said that such a delay due to another wave of COVID-19 is not expected anymore as the third wave of COVID-19 has already started showing signs of backing off.

Furthermore, the finance minister said that despite of all the naysayers, the Indian government's commitment towards capital expenditure has also attracted foreign direct investment into the country.

Sitharaman said that instead of spending money through revenues on particular sections of society the government opted to invest through the capital expenditure route in infrastructure.

She added that for every rupee spent as capital expenditure by the government on infrastructure the Indian economy would get approximately 2.95 times returns.

Lack of tax reforms and inflation

The finance minister accepted that inflation has been a cause for concern not just for India but for economies around the world. She added that

"I think globally all economies are worried about inflation. It does affect planning," Sitharaman said, adding that the government was conscious of inflation and would take steps to ensure that inflation rates stay within the designated acceptable band.

The minister added that inflation rates in India were high at the moment due to global factors like prices of metal, fossil fuel prices and other imports.

She added that within India prices of essential goods such as pulses and edible oils were high as the country was still dependent on imports of these products and in order to address the high prices production needs to be ramped up.

The minister said that idea of cutting tax rates to help the common man deal with inflation was not possible at the moment as the Indian economy was still recovering from the aftermath of COVID-19 and in order to sustain growth public spending was a key.

However, she added that ensuring a stable and predictable tax regime the government was making sure that people who have planned are making sure that it remaining unaffected.

Cryptocurrency, Fintech and Digital Payments

The Finance Minister said that the Reserve Bank of India will soon come out with India's digital currency.

"Once it goes through Parliament, RBI will move forward to take cabinet approval and issuing digital rupee. Don't know yet what digital rupee will be called," she said.

However, she added that private digital assets will not be accepted as digital currency in India and that the government is working to create a distinction between cryptocurrency and digital currency.

"Trying to draw this distinction between privately generated crypto assets and digital currency. Private people using the blockchain create it but that cannot be the currency. Currency would be when the RBI issues it. That is why we have gone to Parliament to say we have put the proposal to say the central bank would issue a digital currency," the FM said.

She added that despite cryptocurrency not being under the ambit of the government individuals were still trading in them and hence the government would tax them and would work with stakeholders to come out with a legislation on them as well.

"Will certainly be coming up with a bill post consultation. Don't know when it will come or whether it will regulate crypto," Sitharaman said.

The FM added that India has shown great strides in the online payment ecosystem in democratizing digital payments.

"India is showing leadership. Already at high table of determining global policy on digital stack," the finance minister said.

She added that a digital university has been also been proposed.

"Idea is to make sure that all these digital platforms talk to one another and bring in inter linkage. Eventually your digital stack will need to communicate with digital stacks of other countries. India stack shoud be able to communicate with compatriots elsewhere," Sitharaman said.