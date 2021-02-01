Budget 2021 | What is in store for migrant labourers, gig workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present the Union Budget 2021-2022 on February 1.

While the proposals for Union Budget 2021-22 rest on six pillars - namely health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure - inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance.

It also included some reforms addressing the situation of migrant workers and the unorganised sector.

Addressing ration, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that families of migrant workers would also be allowed ration under one nation, one ration.

In addition to this, a portal will also be launched to collect relevant information on gig workers, building and constructor workers among others.

This will help formulate health, housing, skill, insurance credit and food schemes for all migrant workers, FM Sitharaman said.

Besides this, social security benefits will also be extended to gig and platform workers.

As for minimum wages, the finance minister said this would apply to all categories of workers. All employees will also be covered by the Employee State Insurance Corporation.

Women will also be permitted to work across all categories. This includes being able to work night shifts with adequate protection.