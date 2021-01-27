Budget 2021 LIVE | Budget to be presented on February 1

Budget 2021 LIVE | Pharma sector needs a booster dose; incentives for innovation, tax sops imperative
The pharmaceutical sector has played a pivotal role in recent times while responding to unprecedented health crises. Challenges for the sector ranged from allocating Capex, R&D and manufacturing for COVID-related drugs and managing raw material supply chain particularly those flowing from abroad. Budget 21 has a task cut out to meet both transitional and strategic needs of the sector.
The industry has shown interest in government schemes, but there are several apprehensions given the gestation period, committed investment needed and China’s predatory pricing practices. Hence, the industry would be looking for further incentives in this direction in the upcoming budget. Additionally, the pharma industry would also be looking for incentives for innovations and affordability. Read more here
- HOME
- INDIAN INDICES
- STOCK ACTION
- All Stats
- Top Gainers
- Top Losers
- Only Buyers
- Only Sellers
- 52 Week High
- 52 Week Low
- Price Shockers
- Volume Shockers
- Most Active Stocks
- OTHERS
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
- Tools
- SPECIAL
- Trends
- Latest News
- Opinion
- TECHNOLOGY
- Personal Tech
- Auto
- Fintech
- MEDIA
- Podcast
- Slideshows
- Infographics
- Videos
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Find Fund
- Top Ranked Funds
- Performance Tracker
- SIP Performance Tracker
- ETF Performance
- NFO
- Top Performing Categories
- Learn
- EXPLORE
- Home
- Investing
- Insurance
- Banking
- Financial Planning
- Property
- Tools
- Video
- Ask Expert
- Explainer
- Tax Filing
- NPS
- FIXED DEPOSIT
- Fixed Deposit Interest Calculator
- Corporate Deposits
- TAX
- Tax-filing Guide
- Income Tax Calculator
- Emergency Fund Calculator
- LOANS & CREDIT CARDS
- Home
- Car Loan Calculator
- Home Loan Calculator
- Education Loan Calculator
- Credit Card Debit Payoff Calculator
- VIDEOS
- Homepage
- Videos on Demand
- Coffee can Investing
- Ideas for Profit
- Commodities@Moneycontrol
- In focus with Udayan Mukherjee
- 3 Point Analysis
- Technical Views
- Reporter`s Take
- Explained
- Political Bazaar
- Editor`s Take
- Millenial Pulse
- Modi Government Report card
- PODCAST
- Homepage
- Podcast on Demand
- The Market Podcast
- Future Wise
- Simply Save
- Stock Picks of the Day
- Coronavirus Essential
MARKET NEWS
My Account