Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 20,000 crore fresh capital infusion for PSBs

The proposal to define ‘strategic sectors’ was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. (Image: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in state-owned banks for the financial year 2021-2022.

The public sector banks (PSBs) account for 60 percent of the assets in the Indian banking system and are under government ownership. These banks also account for about 90 percent of the stressed assets in the banking system.

Banks require capital to meet the mandatory reserve requirements laid out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), make provisions for bad loans and kick-start the lending cycle when demand revives in the economy.

In the last union budget, the FM didn’t allocate any fresh capital for PSBs. Sitharaman said over years, the government has infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore capital in PSBs and asked banks to move to the capital market for fund-raising purposes.

Despite the call of government to raise money from the market, except a few big ones, weaker PSBs aren’t able to attract investors on account of their bad loan-ridden balance sheets. Last year, the government announced a major consolidation drive among PSBs. It merged 10 PSBs into four in one go to effect consolidation in the industry.

In August 2020, rating agency Moody’s had said that India’s public sector banks would require up to Rs 2 lakh crore over the next two years. About half of it will be used to build provisions on bad loans, the agency had said.

The RBI has projected the Gross NPAs of the banks to escalate to 13.5 percent of the total loans by September this year, from 7.5 percent in September last year. But in a worst-case scenario, the GNPAs can rise to close to 15 percent, the RBI said.

Last week, the Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget, warned about the perils of undercapitalisation in PSBs.

If capital is not provided, lenders may resort to risk-shifting, it said. In turn, impacting the real economic recovery. “Under-capitalised banks may again resort to risk-shifting and zombie lending, thereby severely exacerbating the problem,” the survey said. “The adverse impact could then spill over to the real economy through good borrowers and projects being denied credit. The resultant drop in the investment rate of the economy could then lead to the slowdown of economic growth,” the survey said.