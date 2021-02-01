MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 20,000 crore fresh capital infusion for PSBs

In the last Union Budget, the FM didn’t allocate any fresh capital for PSBs and asked banks to tap markets for funds.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
February 01, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
The proposal to define ‘strategic sectors’ was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. (Image: PTI)

The proposal to define ‘strategic sectors’ was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ package. (Image: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore in state-owned banks for the financial year 2021-2022.

The public sector banks (PSBs) account for 60 percent of the assets in the Indian banking system and are under government ownership. These banks also account for about 90 percent of the stressed assets in the banking system.

Banks require capital to meet the mandatory reserve requirements laid out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), make provisions for bad loans and kick-start the lending cycle when demand revives in the economy.

In the last union budget, the FM didn’t allocate any fresh capital for PSBs. Sitharaman said over years, the government has infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore capital in PSBs and asked banks to move to the capital market for fund-raising purposes.

11 A lifeline for PSBs

Close

Related stories

Despite the call of government to raise money from the market, except a few big ones, weaker PSBs aren’t able to attract investors on account of their bad loan-ridden balance sheets. Last year, the government announced a major consolidation drive among PSBs. It merged 10 PSBs into four in one go to effect consolidation in the industry.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage here.

In August 2020, rating agency Moody’s had said that India’s public sector banks would require up to Rs 2 lakh crore over the next two years. About half of it will be used to build provisions on bad loans, the agency had said.

The RBI has projected the Gross NPAs of the banks to escalate to 13.5 percent of the total loans by September this year, from 7.5 percent in September last year.  But in a worst-case scenario, the GNPAs can rise to close to 15 percent, the RBI said.

10 A persistent problem

Last week, the Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget, warned about the perils of undercapitalisation in PSBs.

If capital is not provided, lenders may resort to risk-shifting, it said. In turn, impacting the real economic recovery. “Under-capitalised banks may again resort to risk-shifting and zombie lending, thereby severely exacerbating the problem,” the survey said. “The adverse impact could then spill over to the real economy through good borrowers and projects being denied credit. The resultant drop in the investment rate of the economy could then lead to the slowdown of economic growth,” the survey said.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #PSB recapitalisation
first published: Feb 1, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.