Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,000 crore for rural roads scheme PMGSY

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 announcement on February 1 proposed an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for the development of roads in rural and backward areas. This is a 23 percent decrease from the allocation of Rs 19,500 crore in the previous Budget.

The government launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana on December 25, 2000, to provide all-weather access to unconnected villages in the country. The Ministry of Rural Development along with state governments is responsible for the implementation of PMGSY.

As per the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on January 29, two phases of the rural roads scheme have been completed and the third phase was launched in 2019 with the target of 1.25 lakh km all-weather road connectivity.

So far, more than 6.44 lakh km road length has been constructed under the scheme.

There was no change in the allocation for Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Bharat Gramin which were pegged at Rs 2,300 crore and Rs 9,994 crore, respectively.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 also announced the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission. A sum of Rs 1.41 lakh crore has been allocated for five years for the Swachh Bharat 2.0 scheme.

The scheme will focus on complete faecal sludge management, waste-water treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction and also include bioremediation of legacy dump sites, informed the finance minister

In August 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in the country, PM Modi launched the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission. Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the government in 2014.

As per the Economic Survey, 6.2 million household toilets, against the mission target of 5.8 million have been constructed and 0.59 million community and public toilets, against the mission target of 0.50 million, have been constructed as in December 2020.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission Urban for the year 2021-22 was also announced by FM Sitharaman.

The announcement is the reiteration of the government's mission to ensure piped water connection to every household by 2024. It must be noted that Rs 11,500 crore was allocated in the previous Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The World Health Organisation has repeatedly stressed the importance of clean water sanitation and clean environment as a pre-requisite to achieving universal health. The Jal Jeevan Mission Urban will be launched."

Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in2019. It is a central government initiative under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aims to ensure access of piped water for every rural household in India by 2024.

As per the Economic Survey, about 3.2 crore of rural households has been provided with functional tap water connections since the launch of the Mission.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission come within the ambit of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). These schemes are implemented by the state government but sponsored by the central government.