Budget 2021 | Finance Commission may recommend PLIs for states to boost agricultural exports: Report

The recommendation would likely be a part of its final report to be tabled in Parliament during the Budget session today

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The 15th Finance Commission (FC) is expected to recommend special incentives for states performing “exceedingly well” in agricultural exports, with an aim to push the sector to $60 billion by 2022.

The recommendation would likely be a part of its final report to be tabled in the Parliament during the Budget session on January 29.

The FC may include a section in its performance-linked incentive (PLI) segment on providing special grants to states that perform well on agricultural exports, sources told the Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The measure was among the six indicators – agricultural reforms, development of aspirational districts, education, enhanced trade, power sector reforms and promotion of tourism – which were part of the FC’s interim report submitted last year, the report noted.

For the suggestions related to the PLI for agricultural exports, the FC formed a high-powered panel comprised of academicians, bureaucrats and senior industry executives which “identified crop value chains and listed more than 340 commodities that need to be developed” to accelerate India’s agricultural exports from $40 billion to over $70 billion over the next years, it added.

The move is aimed at creating seven to 10 million jobs from investment of about $8-10 billion generated in sectors such as infrastructure.

India’s agricultural exports have fluctuated around $40 billion in the last few years, against $43 billion in 2013-14 and much below the $60 billion goal.
TAGS: #agriculture #Budget 2021 #Budget Session #Economy #Exports #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 12:14 pm

