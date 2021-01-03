Budget 2021 expectations | Tax clarity and support for gas prices key demands of the oil and gas industry: ICRA

Prashant Vasisht

The domestic gas prices, as governed by the modified Rangarajan formula, are currently at $1.79/mmbtu for H2 FY2021 and have remained below the cost of production for many years. At such low prices, gas production remains a loss-making proposition for even benign geologies. Accordingly, a fervent demand of the upstream industry is the provision of a floor for the gas prices. Additionally, the active management of production and supplies by the OPEC+ has supported crude oil prices, which have increased to the levels of $50-51/bbl at the end of December from $14-15/bbl in April.

At higher crude oil prices, the ad-valorem cess of 20%, limits the realisations and cash accruals of upstream companies compared to the earlier fixed cess per MT. Thus, a downward revision in cess on crude oil production, from the current level, may help upstream companies improve their earnings in a higher crude oil price regime.

Besides cess, the levy of NCCD of Rs. 50/MT on import of crude oil was introduced in 2003 for a period of one year; however, it has remained in force since then. Additionally, one of the prominent demands of the upstream industry has been the exemption of exploration activity from the levy of GST. Also, the industry wants the levy of service tax removed from cost petroleum, profit petroleum and royalty - as the same are not payments against any service and, therefore, not subject to service tax.

The government should also clarify the eligibility to avail a tax holiday under Section 80-IB of the Act and enumerate the definition of 'mineral oil' to include natural gas retrospectively, which has been a long-running demand of the industry.

Additionally, in September 2019 the Finance Minister had announced cuts in the corporate tax rates. However, domestic companies opting for Section 115BAA will not be able to claim MAT credits for taxes paid under MAT during the tax holiday period. Accordingly, companies would not be able to reduce their tax liabilities under Section 115BAA by claiming MAT credits. The industry wants the GoI to reconsider the proposal to deny full MAT credit.

Further, the industry has been demanding that natural gas and petroleum products be brought under the GST to enable free flow of credits and avoid stranded taxes. To promote the use of natural gas as fuel, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) imports should be exempt from customs duty as crude attracts nil duty while LNG demands 2.5% duty.

With the production cuts undertaken by OPEC+ and sanctions of various countries, the supply of heavy crude has dipped, leading to an increase in the cost of heavy crude and lowering of light heavy differentials. To reduce costs, refiners opt to reduce heavy crude purchase and use vacuum gas oil, fuel oil etc for feeding secondary processing units. However, these products attract basic customs duty and GST making them significantly more expensive than crude oil.

Accordingly, a demand of the downstream industry is that the GST and customs duty on such products be reduced to zero to enable the efficient use of alternate hydrocarbon streams for refinery optimisation. Additionally, the downstream industry wants the GoI to introduce a specific rate of excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from an ad valorem rate of 11% currently, which would eliminate difficulties in re-determination of duty on stock transfers.