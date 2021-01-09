MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 expectations | Retail industry eyes govt measures to spur spending

There is a case for the government to relook at the existing FDI policy for multi-brand retail trade and raise the cap of FDI from the current level of 51 percent under the approval route.

Sakshi Suneja
January 09, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
V2 Retail: Bennett Coleman & Company sold another 4.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 97.5 per share on the BSE.

The Indian retail industry is one of the worst affected sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some recovery in demand was witnessed during the festive season, sustenance of this demand remains critical for the overall revenue prospects of the industry.

Accordingly, the primary expectation from the Union Budget 2021 is that the government will take steps to improve disposable income of consumers. Reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on readymade garments that belong to the range of Rs. 1,000-2,000 per piece to 5 percent from 12 percent has been a long-pending expectation of the industry.  Such measures are expected to boost consumption and spur spending.

Given the huge under-penetration of the organised retail industry in India, the Budget 2021 is also expected to focus on improving infrastructure, both physical and digital, and removing supply chain inefficiencies to incentivise retailers to penetrate further in tier II, III and IV cities. Greater clarity on the implementation of the National Retail Policy, which proposes to focus on ease of doing business by rationalising the licensing process, improving infrastructure access and overall modernisation of retail among others, is also expected. The Government is expected to reiterate its digital push to move towards a cashless economy with greater impetus for digital payments like unified payment interface (UPI), credit cards and debit card payments.

The pandemic has spurred the adoption of e-commerce in the retail sector. However, this segment is currently plagued with several issues, the key being the lack of clarity on the regulatory framework governing these players. Policy measures including implementation of the e-commerce policy, which addresses issues involving regulation, data protection and privacy, anti-competitive practices, among others, would help boost confidence in the sector and attract investments. Easing of foreign direct investments (FDI) rules for inventory model of e-commerce could also be looked at.

Access to capital is another challenge which the retailers are currently facing. There is a case for the government to relook at the existing FDI policy for multi-brand retail trade (MBRT) and raise the cap of FDI from the current level of 51 percent (under the approval route). Besides, Indian entities engaged in MBRT could also be allowed to raise some form of foreign investment under the automatic route, with fewer/no riders. Inter-segment restrictions for MBRT can also be eased to facilitate monetisation of investments in other segments of retail (like cash and carry). Conditions such as mandatory investments in back-end infrastructure can be made flexible to accommodate the interests of foreign retailers.

ICRA has a ‘Negative’ credit outlook on the value and lifestyle fashion retailers and a ‘Stable’ credit outlook on the food and grocery (F&G) retailers. ICRA expects the value and lifestyle fashion retailers to report a 35-42 percent decline in revenues in FY2021, with an expected decline of 300-500 bps in the operating profit margin (OPM). Given the likely significant revenue decline, the fashion retailers will witness a material weakening in their credit profile in FY2021, though some of the retailers have strong liquidity and/or financial support owing to their strong parentage.

The F&G retailers are expected to report a 3-7 percent revenue growth in FY2021, with an increased proportion of food and staple products (vis-a-vis general merchandise) in their revenue mix. While this would weaken their gross margins on a YoY basis, no significant weakening in the credit metrics of F&G retailers is expected.

Sakshi Suneja is Assistant Vice President at ICRA Limited.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Indian retail industry #Pitch Report
first published: Jan 9, 2021 08:42 pm

