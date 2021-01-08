Budget 2021 expectations: Pharma industry seeks steps to reduce dependence on API imports from China

With the Union Budget for FY2022 to be presented in a few days, the pharmaceutical and API industry expects a few supportive announcements from the government that will boost growth.

It is expected that the government will continue to focus on reduced import dependence, encourage investments to boost R&D, and capital expenditure. Some of the specific areas that are likely to receive attention in the Union Budget 2021 are reducing dependence on API supplies from China, providing impetus to R&D through higher tax deductions and reducing GST rates for life saving and essential drugs.

Reducing dependence on API supplies from China:

With over 60 percent of the API/KSM (Key Starting Material) imported from China, reducing dependence on these items is critically important. The COVID-19 pandemic leading to supply chain disruptions coupled with geo-political issues has brought to the forefront the risk of such high import dependence. As a measure to address the problem, the GoI has already introduced Rs 10,000 crore bulk drugs park and production-linked incentives (PLI) for API manufacturers. The incentive scheme covers 53 APIs which are critical from import dependence on China with few of them being entirely imported. This augers well in the long-term as it will not only lead to reduced dependence for the domestic formulators but also manage long-run supply disruptions. The government will do well to extend similar incentives through the budget for other import-dependent APIs which will boost local manufacturing and further reduce import dependence.

Providing impetus to R&D through higher tax deductions

Being research intensive, the pharma sector spends a significant amount on R&D efforts. Providing higher tax deductions for R&D expenses will support higher investments in developing new drugs. Indian companies typically spend on developing generics including complex generics with sporadic investments in developing novel and specialty drugs. Investments in novel and specialty drugs are subject to higher risk of failure leading to risk averseness. Higher tax incentives for R&D spends will incentivise Indian players to spend more thereby providing impetus to further R&D activities. Currently, R&D investments are 100 percent tax deductible which can be increased to 150-200 percent, especially for novel drug discovery.

The GOI announced a PLI scheme in November 2020 with outlay of Rs 15,000 crore to support the R&D initiatives though the exact guidelines are awaited. The scheme for pharma has identified three categories which will boost 1) biopharmaceuticals, complex generic drug, patented drugs or drugs nearing patent expiry, cell-based or gene therapy products, orphan drugs, special empty capsules, complex excipients, 2) active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)/key starting materials (KSMs) and/drug intermediaries (Dls), 3) repurposed drugs, auto-immune drugs, anti-cancer drugs, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-infective drugs, cardiovascular drugs, psychotropic drugs, anti-retroviral drugs, in-vitro diagnostic devices (IVDs) and phytopharmaceuticals.

Reducing GST rates for life-saving and essential drugs

Currently, drugs are taxed under four categories – Nil, 5 percent, 12 percent and 18 percent. While a few life-saving drugs are taxed at Nil rates, some are taxed at 5.0 percent while a majority fall under 12 percent GST slab. Lowering GST rate for all life-saving drugs to Nil slab while moving other drugs to 5.0 percent slab will increase affordibility and thereby lead to higher demand and consumption.

Demand for drugs is typically inelastic and now with resumption of production to the near pre-COVID levels by Q3 FY2021, revenue growth for IPM (Indian Pharmaceutical Market) is expected to be 7-9 percent in FY2021 despite muted growth in Q1 FY2021. The revenue growth in FY2022 is expected to be slightly better at 8-11 percent, though lower incidences of acute diseases, lesser OPDs and elective surgeries may continue to have some bearing on growth and will depend upon the course of the pandemic.

The API/KSM (Key Starting Materials) supplies from China, which were initially hit due to the pandemic, have resumed gradually since March 2020 and are nearing the normalcy levels. Production disruptions owing to restrictions in mobility of manpower and materials have eased significantly and have reached 90-95 percent of the pre-COVID levels post lockdown. Reduced expenses during the lockdown period – primarily on travel, marketing and selling have improved profitability in H1 FY2021. The trend is expected to reverse once the pandemic situation resolves and FY2022 margins will remain in line with the pre-COVID levels.