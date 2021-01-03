Budget 2021 expectations | Focus should be on achieving Sagarmala targets and increasing autonomy at major ports: ICRA

Ankit Patel

The logistics sector has also faced the brunt of lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union Budget is likely to try to address the issues by proposing policies to ease the operational issues and to boost the investments in the ports and shipping sector.

The Government had set high expectations from the port-led economic growth model under the Sagarmala project when it was rolled out in 2015. Over the last few years, various initiatives and policy changes have been implemented by the Government to support the plans that were initially envisaged in the Sagarmala blueprint. The Union Budget generally focusses on allocating the funding or creating a process that will enable the progress on various improvements targeted in the Sagarmala project - towards port modernisation, port connectivity, port-linked industrialisation, coastal community development, coastal shipping and inland waterways. The Government has also been striving to improve the operational efficiencies of ports through mechanisation, digitisation and process simplification.

While there has been strong support on the policy front, the funding allocation to Sagarmala and inland waterway projects in terms of budgetary support has remained low (about Rs 300-600 crore) compared to the cost of planned initiatives under these schemes, indicating that the reliance on execution of the plans is largely on private sector participation.

In this context, even if the Government continues with its past policy and does not introduce higher budgetary allocation towards these plans, some incentives or other measures to boost the private investor interest that facilitate more active participation could be expected.

Inland waterways have witnessed progress over the last few years and are also likely to see continued allocation as the National Waterway (NW) -1 project model under the Jal Marg Vikas Project will be extended to all other NWs. Coastal shipping is another area where the Sagarmala project has set high targets to be achieved by 2025. The Union Budget could introduce certain incentives or schemes that promote the usage of inland waterways and coastal shipping for transportation going forward.

In Budget 2020, another important announcement on ports was regarding corporatisation of, at least one major port along with a listing on the stock market. While this has not been possible with one of the reasons being the Covid-19 pandemic, there could be a similar or a more ambitious target set in Budget 2021. The Government has increasingly been attempting to improve the autonomy of major ports as it is an important step towards facilitating faster decision-making and increased private participation at major ports. The Major Ports Authority Bill-2020, cleared by the Lok Sabha in September 2020, also attempts to do the same and once implemented should also be a positive for the sector going forward.