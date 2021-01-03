Budget 2021 expectations | Focus on agriculture to continue, Budget to be pivotal for fertiliser industry: ICRA

With the ongoing farmer protests and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economy, the government is expected to continue its focus on the progress of the agri economy. Albeit the target of doubling farmer’s income by the year 2022 looks elusive, ICRA expects the government to focus on ensuring high crop realisations for the farmers. While the Government had passed the three Farm Bills in FY2020, the development of agricultural infrastructure will be imperative to supplement marketing reforms.

ICRA expects budgetary allocations towards the entire agricultural value chain to improve productivity and reduce post-harvest losses, while ensuring adequate realisation for the farmers. Budgetary allocation towards the crop insurance scheme, irrigation infrastructure schemes, promoting soil health and availability for farm credit amongst others is expected to continue. These steps are expected to have a positive effect on the fertiliser offtake.

The Union Budget for FY22 is expected to be pivotal for the fertiliser industry. ICRA expects clarity on the release of the additional allocation of Rs 65,000 crore, announced under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat 3.0 scheme and announcement of further reforms like a roadmap on the rollout of the true form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the fertiliser sector. Timely release of the additional allocation for the fertiliser sector will enable clearance of the subsidy backlog, which has been having an adverse impact on the performance of the sector for nearly a decade now.

While the additional allocation for the fertiliser sector has come as a pleasant surprise for the industry, continued adequate budgeting going forward for the fertiliser subsidy will remain critical for ensuring adequate fertiliser availability for the agri sector.

ICRA expects the subsidy requirement for FY22 to be in the range of Rs 85,000-90,000 crore, driven by volume growth. The subsidy allocation is expected to increase for the urea sector driven by commissioning of four new urea plants, which will result in nearly 11% YoY increase in subsidy requirement for the sector. While implementation of the true form of DBT for the sector would be a major positive, ICRA believes the possibility of the implementation of the same remains low in the upcoming budget in the light of the ongoing farmer agitation related to the Farm Bills.

Lowering of the import duties on raw materials like phosphoric acid and ammonia to improve competitiveness of the domestic phosphatic fertiliser manufacturers has been a long pending industry demand. Any positive move on this front will support the profitability of the domestic manufacturers. While ICRA does not expect any detailed policy announcements related to the fertiliser sector in the ensuing Union Budget, apart from the budgetary allocation for the subsidy, the stakeholders will be looking out for a roadmap for future reforms.