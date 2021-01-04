Budget 2021 expectations | Digital infrastructure push, import duty extension key to retail sector growth

Indian retail sector is gradually coming out of the dark shadow cast by the pandemic and looking up to the Union Budget with optimism. Month-on-month recovery is seen across categories. November 2020 saw consumer durables and electronics logging sales of 12 percent YoY, the food and grocery segment also demonstrated YoY sales growth at 5 per while apparel and clothing continued to struggle, showing 12 per cent YoY. After showing a 13-14 per cent growth in CY18 and 7-8 per cent in CY19, the industry is likely to end 2020 with a decline. Retailers are hopeful of achieving about 85 per cent of pre-COVID levels of business in the first six months of the year 2021.

Retail industry in India, estimated to be around $854 billion, is one of the largest industries making up for more than 10 per cent of India's GDP. It employs approximately 46 million people and hence key to economic revival and achieving the long-term vision of creating a $5 trillion economy.

Giving more money in the hands of the consumer would be a key push to bring the momentum back. While the government tried to push consumption last year by introducing a new optional income tax system and incentivised its employees to spend more in lieu of leave travel allowance, the sector is expecting larger measures to propel consumption in the upcoming Budget.

Measures to boost agricultural income (particularly in wake of recent farm protests) can support income levels in rural areas which is currently the fastest-growing segment for the retail players.

A key demand from the industry is the introduction of a National Retail Policy (CII has come out with a report on the same). This policy is designed to take growth to the next level. CII has asked for broader measures such as streamlining approvals and compliance mechanisms to improve ease of doing business, improving access to capital, rapid adoption of technology and modernisation by traditional retailers, bridging logistics and supply chain gap, and enhancing labour participation and productivity. Another policy measure that could be beneficial would be the increase in foreign direct investment in multi-brand or single-brand retail which would help organised players to expand presence as well as have access to beast manufacturing practices.

The government’s focus on improving the digital infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets would also be seen favourably by the sector. COVID-19 has resulted in strong growth in e-commerce channel of leading retail players across the spectrum (jewellery, footwear, apparels etc.). Retail players are aiming to double the share of e-commerce in their sales as it carries fashion to semi-rural and rural pockets. Higher connectivity in rural areas and increased POS (point of sale) would drive growth of the retail industry. Measures to improve warehousing facilities would also be a welcome development.

The industry is looking for support to labour-intensive sectors such as apparel to boost exports. Duty-free access under trade pacts with various countries could enable the industry to take advantage of low-cost labour advantage which India enjoys. Also, a reduction in custom duty on gold and precious metals would go a long way in boosting the demand for jewellery segment which is one of the key segments in the retail space generating significant employment.

In order to boost Make in India, the government has increased import duty on certain items of textiles from 10 percent to 20 percent (recently) as well as footwear from 25 percent to 35 percent (in the last budget). Any extension of import duties on other products in the retail segment could benefit the industry.