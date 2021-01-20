Budget 2021 | Centre working on policy to centralise regional rural banks under holding company: Report

Representative image: Danish Siddiqui, Reuters

The Centre is working on a policy to bring regional rural banks (RRBs) under a holding company – a decision that may be announced in the Budget 2021.

The policy will be aimed at “better governing RRBs, centralise their functioning, improve efficiency and to help them raise equity from the market,” a government official told the Business Standard.

Applicable to the 43 RRBs in India, the policy will also lay out a “common strategy for the 21,871 branches of these banks,” the official added.

The Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have formed an internal committee to put forth the proposal, which - if accepted - will likely be announced in the Budget, another official said.

The move is being looked at as a reform in the RRB segment after consolidation of banks, as per the report.

RRBs usually provide capital to agricultural labourers, small farmers and rural businesses. Their ownership structure of RRBs is 50 percent by the Centre, followed by sponsor banks (35 percent) and state governments (15 percent). They are supervised by NABARD and monitored by the RBI and NABARD.

Former Financial Services Secretary DK Mittal told the paper that bringing RRBs under a holding company would be “difficult unless the Centre buys equity of states and sponsor banks.”

He was of the mind that RRBs have “outlived their utility and the Centre can consider merging them with sponsor banks or privatise them.”

However, Prakash Agrawal - the director and head of financial institutions at Ind-Ra - was of the opinion that supervision can be made “stronger”.

Alternatives can be considered to help RRBs “efficiently raise money from the market,” said Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, the ex-chairman of NABARD and non-executive chairman of Capital India Finance.