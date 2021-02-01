MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 | Bad bank is a bad idea, privatisation of public sector banks retrograde: AIBEA

The AIBEA said the bad bank is a bad idea and is meant only to remove corporate defaulters from the books of the banks.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), the largest trade union of bank employees, has threatened to strike work against Budget proposals such as privatisation of state-run banks and setting up of bad bank.

In the Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will initiate divestment in two more public sector banks (PSBs). “Privatising them means handing over people’s money to private hands with vested interests,” AIBEA said in a statement.

“As regards the Government’s proposal to privatise the banks along with more FDI in the insurance sector, sale of shares of LIC, starting a Bad Bank/ARC, etc. AIBEA will shortly decide agitational programmes including strike actions,” said the trade union in a statement. Government has over 70 percent stake in ten banks and has over 90 percent stake in three banks.

With respect to the government’s decision to set up a bad bank, the AIBEA said the bad bank is a bad idea and is meant only to remove corporate defaulters from the books of the banks.

“Bad Loans and NPAs in the banks have been increasing year after year because of corporate defaulters. Instead of taking tough action on them, Government wants to whitewash the balance sheets by shifting these bad loans from the books of the banks to the asset reconstruction company (ARC) or the Bad Bank,” AIBEA said.

Such a bad bank will only benefit the corporate defaulters and remove all the bad loans from public glare and silently write them off, the AIBEA said.

A bad bank is a long pending idea. This will be an entity where all stressed assets of the system will be transferred freeing up the originating banks from the burden. The government has said it will set up an ARC-AMC model entity to address the problem of stressed assets.
first published: Feb 1, 2021 05:07 pm

