Budget 2020 visionary, transformative, all-inclusive: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on February 1 hailed the Union Budget as "visionary, futuristic, growth-oriented, transformative and all-inclusive" and said it will ensure development of all sections of society. The Budget gives impetus to the fulfilment of aspirations of the middle income groups with focus on home for all by giving subsidy to first time buyers and announcing relaxation in income tax, he said while noting its emphasis on the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Inspired by the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, the central budget 2020 is a significant step in strengthening the efforts towards a new and developed India. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the finance minister for this transformative and holistic budget," Nadda tweeted.