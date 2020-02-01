App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:47 PM IST

Budget 2020 visionary, transformative, all-inclusive: BJP chief JP Nadda

The BJP president said Modi has ensured all-round development of all sections of society and Budget 2020 is a testimony of his vision for "New India".

BJP president JP Nadda on February 1 hailed the Union Budget as "visionary, futuristic, growth-oriented, transformative and all-inclusive" and said it will ensure development of all sections of society. The Budget gives impetus to the fulfilment of aspirations of the middle income groups with focus on home for all by giving subsidy to first time buyers and announcing relaxation in income tax, he said while noting its emphasis on the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Inspired by the mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, the central budget 2020 is a significant step in strengthening the efforts towards a new and developed India. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the finance minister for this transformative and holistic budget," Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president said Modi has ensured all-round development of all sections of society and Budget 2020 is a testimony of his vision for "New India".

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:44 pm

