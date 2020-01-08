Budget 2020 to be presented on February 1: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The Union Budget 2020 will be presented on February 1, stated Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

This will be the second Budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which will be expected to provide key measures to improve the economy as it faces a slowdown.

Four meetings of GST Council headed by the finance minister were held in 2019 with the last one in December amid a shortfall in revenue collection due to the economic slowdown last year.

The GDP growth rate hit over a 6-year low of 4.5 percent in the second quarter forcing the government to take various measures to boost the economy in 2019.

Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, the government slashed corporate tax rates by almost 10 percent to 25.17 percent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea in 2019.

Surcharge on long and short term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity shares was withdrawn.

Following the increase in surcharge in the Budget 2019, the effective income tax rate for individuals with a taxable income of Rs 2-5 crore went up to 39 percent from 35.88 percent and for those above Rs 5 crore to 42.7 percent.