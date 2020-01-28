Budget 2020: Tax concessions likely for private investors, says report

In the Union Budget announcement for the Financial Year 2020, it is likely the government will provide incentives to private players to attract investments.

According to government officials who spoke to Business Standard, the government would provide easier operating rules for them alongside giving tax rebates. The report also noted that dividend distribution tax may no longer be levied on companies anymore, but would be required to be paid by shareholders. Long term capital gains tax may be altered to attract investors too.

The sources further said that even though the scope for any massive tax reform this year is limited given the strained fiscal situation, it is likely that the income tax threshold would be hiked from the annual Rs 2.5 lakh to increase the purchasing power of citizens.

Notably, these changes are expected since growth in gross fixed capital formation, which indicates the growth of investments, fell to 0.97 percent against the previous year’s prediction of 10 percent. In the pre-Budget meet with the Finance Minister, India Inc had urged for an investment boost by means of incentives.

The report noted that the Budget is expected to focus on generating non-tax revenue, such as by disinvesting public sector companies, or monetizing the assets of firms where the government is 100 percent shareholder.

The report noted that the Budget for this fiscal is expected to be far more realistic than the previous one, given most of the tax-related revenue predictions for FY20 have gone askew.