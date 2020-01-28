App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Tax concessions likely for private investors, says report

Even though the scope for any massive tax reform this year is limited given the strained fiscal situation, it is likely that the income tax threshold would be hiked from the annual Rs 2.5 lakh to increase the purchasing power of citizens.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2020
Budget 2020

In the Union Budget announcement for the Financial Year 2020, it is likely the government will provide incentives to private players to attract investments.

According to government officials who spoke to Business Standard, the government would provide easier operating rules for them alongside giving tax rebates. The report also noted that dividend distribution tax may no longer be levied on companies anymore, but would be required to be paid by shareholders. Long term capital gains tax may be altered to attract investors too.

The sources further said that even though the scope for any massive tax reform this year is limited given the strained fiscal situation, it is likely that the income tax threshold would be hiked from the annual Rs 2.5 lakh to increase the purchasing power of citizens.

Close

Notably, these changes are expected since growth in gross fixed capital formation, which indicates the growth of investments, fell to 0.97 percent against the previous year’s prediction of 10 percent. In the pre-Budget meet with the Finance Minister, India Inc had urged for an investment boost by means of incentives.

related news

The report noted that the Budget is expected to focus on generating non-tax revenue, such as by disinvesting public sector companies, or monetizing the assets of firms where the government is 100 percent shareholder.

The report noted that the Budget for this fiscal is expected to be far more realistic than the previous one, given most of the tax-related revenue predictions for FY20 have gone askew.

The government also plans to list out all off-budget expenditures to provide a clearer picture of the fiscal deficit.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:53 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #investment boost #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.