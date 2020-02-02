Budget 2020: Tatas show 'interest' over target of 150 private trains on Indian Railways, says report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, mentioned that the government would roll out 150 passenger trains run by private players, and as per the Indian Express, the initiative has piqued the interest of the Tata Group.

The report noted that the Tata Group was one of the private players in attendance of a stakeholder meeting on the the ambitious high-priority project. Others included the Siemens, Alstom, the Adanis and Bombardier.

The report noted that the government would be looking to invest in rolling stock of at least Rs 22,500 crore, and the Railways aims to monetise close to 100 traffic-heavy routes by leasing them out to private investors. These routes would operate 150 trains that will pay the Railways through license fees and haulage charges.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, said that the government will launch Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Project worth Rs 18,600 crore to ease congestion in the city.

Sitharaman also stated that the Centre will provide 20 percent equity for Bengaluru Suburban Transportation. The government will also set up a large solar power capacity alongside existing railway trains. Sitharaman also stated that the government will allocate Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transportation in FY21.

The Finance Minister also announced re-development of 4 stations through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Sitharaman also said that the government will launch more trains similar to the Tejas Express that will connect more tourist spots in the country.

Over the last six years, Indian railways has emerged as the largest spender, owing to the government's focus on infrastructure spending. According to the government, railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030.