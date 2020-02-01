App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | Step-motherly treatment meted out to Delhi again: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, "will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 1 alleged that step-motherly treatment has been meted out to Delhi again in the Union Budget.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Budget for 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, and asked, "When Delhi doesn't figure in the BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?"

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.

The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, "will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the assembly election results will be announced on February 11.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics

