Budget 2020: Railways to set up Kisan Rail under PPP model

FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

The Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget Speech.

Kisan Rail will help transport perishable goods such as milk, meat and fish, Sitharaman said.

A similar initiative, called Krishi Udaan, was also announced during the Budget. The Ministry of Civil Aviation will launch the initiative, which will aid agricultural exports, on both domestic and international routes.

