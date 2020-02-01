App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman says PM KUSUM scheme to empower 20 lakh farmers to install solar-powered water pumps

In February last year, the Modi cabinet had approved the solar power scheme Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme and now intends to scale up the scheme

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, announced the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM scheme will help 20 lakh farmers to set up solar-powered water pumps.

The scheme will also aim to scale up solar power generation in farm plots as part of a plan to double farmers’ income by 2022, and give them an additional source of income beyond traditional cultivation in their land parcels.

The government now intends to scale up the scheme to enable the `Annadaata’ (food provider) to become `Urja-daata’ (energy provider).

It is aimed at boosting farmers’ income by allowing them to sell additional power to the grid through solar plants set up on their barren lands.

In February last year, the Modi cabinet had approved the solar power scheme Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) scheme with a central aid of Rs 34,422 crore to provide financial and water security to farmers through harnessing solar energy capacities of 25.75 gigawatt (GW) by 2022 .

KUSUM has been launched with the objective of providing financial and water security to farmers.

The proposed scheme consists of three components -- 10,000 megawatt (MW) of decentralised ground mounted grid connected renewable power plants (Component-A); installation of 17.50 lakh standalone solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-B); and solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected solar powered agriculture pumps (Component-C).

All three components combined, the scheme aims to add a solar capacity of 25,750 MW by 2022. The total central financial support provided under the scheme would be Rs 34,422 crore.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India

